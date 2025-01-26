Joel Eriksson Ek News: Tallies on power play Sunday

Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Eriksson Ek has scored in back-to-back games and looks to be turning things around on offense. The 27-year-old center has also played on the top line over the last two contests, which should help his production while seeing time alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. Eriksson Ek has nine goals, 22 points (seven on the power play), 98 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-8 rating over 36 outings.