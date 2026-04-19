Joel Eriksson Ek News: Three-point effort in Game 1
Eriksson Ek scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist during the Wild's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.
The 29-year-old center opened the scoring for Minnesota early in the first period to get the rout started. Eriksson Ek had heated up to close out the regular season, producing a goal and six points in five April contests, and he's carried that momentum into the playoffs. He'll look to keep rolling in Game 2 on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet4 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week46 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 276 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming82 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week86 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More