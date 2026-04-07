Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek News: Three-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Eriksson Ek scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished two assists, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Eriksson Ek has a goal and five helpers over four games to begin April. The 29-year-old continues to look steady in a second-line role, though he hasn't logged a power-play point since March 8 versus the Avalanche. The center is up to 19 goals, 51 points, 188 shots on net, 105 hits, 33 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 69 appearances. This is the third time in four years he's exceeded the 50-point mark.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
34 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
64 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
70 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
74 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
78 days ago