Joel Eriksson Ek News: Two apples in win

Eriksson Ek had two assists Tuesday in a 5-3 win over Nashville.

Both came on the power play. Eriksson Ek had missed most of December with a lower-body injury, and this was his second game back. Prior to the injury, Eriksson Ek had really struggled. He had just one goal and six assists in 14 games that month, and he hasn't notched a goal since Nov. 1. But Eriksson Ek's vision was on full display Tuesday, especially on Mats Zuccarello's goal -- he held the puck and saucered a pass to the far post for the driving winger to tap in. Get him back in if he's still on your bench.