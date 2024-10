Farabee scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Bruins.

Farabee has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests following a five-game slump. The 24-year-old winger is up to two goals, three assists, 16 shots, 14 hits, nine PIM and a minus-6 rating over 10 appearances. Farabee's upside remains limited in a third-line role, though he is seeing power-play time.