Joel Farabee News: Fills empty cage

Farabee scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Farabee ended a seven-game goal drought with the empty-netter, which he scored just after serving the Flyers' bench minor for too many men on the ice. The winger isn't a penalty killer, so he often serves team penalties to be a scoring threat coming out of the box. The 24-year-old is at five goals, 13 points, 76 shots on net, 42 hits, 21 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 36 appearances this season. A repeat of his 50-point campaign from last year is unlikely, and even the 30-point threshold could take some work for Farabee to reach in 2024-25.