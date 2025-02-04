Joel Farabee News: First goal with new team

Farabee scored a goal in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

It was his first goal with the Flames, a tip on a Jonathan Huberdeau shot, and it cut the lead to 5-3 early in the third period. Farabee has nine goals and 11 assists in 53 games overall, but the opportunity to take an offensive step forward is right in front of the 24-year-old winger. He could surprise off the wire.