Joel Farabee News: Hits 20-goal mark

Farabee scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Farabee ended the season with a tally to get to 20 goals on the year. He had gone four contests without a point prior to Thursday. The 26-year-old winger posted 38 points, 142 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 49 hits and a minus-9 rating across 82 appearances in his first full year with the Flames, seeing ice time in all situations.