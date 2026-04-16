Joel Farabee News: Hits 20-goal mark
Farabee scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Farabee ended the season with a tally to get to 20 goals on the year. He had gone four contests without a point prior to Thursday. The 26-year-old winger posted 38 points, 142 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 49 hits and a minus-9 rating across 82 appearances in his first full year with the Flames, seeing ice time in all situations.
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