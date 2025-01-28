Joel Farabee News: Lights lamp in win

Farabee scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Farabee has two goals and three assists over six contests since he was scratched for three games earlier in the month. It appears that stint in the press box helped get the 24-year-old's play back on track. He is up to eight goals, 19 points, 96 shots on net, 51 hits, 32 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 48 appearances this season, serving in a middle-six role most of the time.