Joel Farabee News: Nabs power-play helper

Farabee logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Farabee hasn't found much consistency with just two points over seven outings in November. His helper Saturday was his second power-play point of the campaign, and he's been consistently involved with the man advantage. The winger is at eight points, 31 shots on net, 18 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 18 appearances.