Joel Farabee News: Nets lone goal in win

Farabee scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens.

Farabee's tally at 16:21 of the second period was the difference in this low-scoring contest. The 25-year-old is currently benefiting from the bump many Calgary forwards received when they land on a line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman. Farabee has scored in two straight games, and he's up to 22 points, 119 shots on net, 64 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 62 appearances between the Flames and Flyers this season.