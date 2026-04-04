Joel Farabee News: One of each Saturday
Farabee scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Farabee earned his first multi-point effort since March 7. Over his last 15 games, the winger has five goals, six assists and 23 shots on net while filling a top-six role. Farabee is up to 18 goals, 36 points, 129 shots on net, 48 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 76 appearances. His recent success on offense could help fantasy managers who need a depth winger down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Farabee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Farabee See More