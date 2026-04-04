Joel Farabee News: One of each Saturday

Farabee scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Farabee earned his first multi-point effort since March 7. Over his last 15 games, the winger has five goals, six assists and 23 shots on net while filling a top-six role. Farabee is up to 18 goals, 36 points, 129 shots on net, 48 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 76 appearances. His recent success on offense could help fantasy managers who need a depth winger down the stretch.