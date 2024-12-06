Joel Farabee News: Picks up power-play helper in loss

Farabee recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and six PIM in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers.

Farabee snapped a seven-game slump when he set up a Tyson Foerster tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Farabee also took two of his three penalties late in the third period in a scrum, so that's unlikely to get him in much trouble with head coach John Tortorella. Farabee is at nine points (three on the power play), 56 shots on net, 30 hits, 17 PIM, 17 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 26 outings this season.