Joel Farabee News: Picks up two points in OT win

Farabee recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Farabee was involved in the Flyers' two goals in this low-scoring affair, breaking the deadlock in the second period and setting up the game-winner from Rasmus Ristolainen in the final seconds of overtime. Farabee has been productive since returning to the lineup three games ago, picking up four points (one goal, three assists) in that span.