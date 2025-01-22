Fantasy Hockey
Joel Farabee headshot

Joel Farabee News: Picks up two points in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Farabee recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Farabee was involved in the Flyers' two goals in this low-scoring affair, breaking the deadlock in the second period and setting up the game-winner from Rasmus Ristolainen in the final seconds of overtime. Farabee has been productive since returning to the lineup three games ago, picking up four points (one goal, three assists) in that span.

Joel Farabee
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
