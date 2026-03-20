Joel Farabee News: Pots goal Friday

Farabee scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Farabee had gone six games without a goal, picking up just two assists and seven shots on net in that span. The 26-year-old was able to open the scoring at 7:44 of the second period in this contest. The winger now has 16 goals, 31 points, 120 shots on net, 45 hits, 44 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 69 appearances in a top-six role this season.