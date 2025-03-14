Joel Farabee News: Provides assist in loss

Farabee logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Farabee has two goals and a helper over his last four outings, adding a plus-3 rating and six shots in net in that span. The 25-year-old will have to adjust to a new line combination -- Mikael Backlund (upper body) is week-to-week, which led to Yegor Sharangovich moving back to center for this contest. Farabee is up to four points in 15 outings with the Flames and a total of 23 points, 121 shots on net, 66 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 65 appearances when accounting for his time with the Flyers.