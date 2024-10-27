Joel Farabee News: Puts up assist Sunday

Farabee logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Farabee set up Travis Sanheim's second goal of the game. The helper snapped a five-game slump for Farabee, who remains in a third-line role despite his struggles on offense. The 24-year-old winger has a goal, three assists, 13 shots on net, 13 hits, nine PIM and a minus-7 rating through nine contests. While he had a 50-point season in 2023-24, he's not in a position to replicate that production this year.