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Joel Farabee News: Scores in second straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Farabee scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Farabee has found the back of the net in back-to-back games and on five shots, so he's clearly seeing things well in front of the goal. The 26-year-old winger has also cracked the scoresheet in three games in a row, as well as in five of the Flames' last six, so he's ending the regular season on a strong note despite the fact that the Flames got mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with this loss.

Joel Farabee
Calgary Flames
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