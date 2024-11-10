Joel Farabee News: Scores in shootout loss

Farabee scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Farabee had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games. The winger has a pair of three-game point streaks this season, but he's followed each up with a slump. He's at three goals, four assists, 25 shots on net, 18 hits, nine PIM and a minus-9 rating over 15 appearances, and his fantasy value will be limited as long as he remains streaky on offense.