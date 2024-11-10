Joel Farabee News: Scores in shootout loss
Farabee scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Farabee had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games. The winger has a pair of three-game point streaks this season, but he's followed each up with a slump. He's at three goals, four assists, 25 shots on net, 18 hits, nine PIM and a minus-9 rating over 15 appearances, and his fantasy value will be limited as long as he remains streaky on offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now