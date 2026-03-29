Joel Farabee News: Tickles twine in win
Farabee scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.
Farabee has earned three points and six shots on net over his last five games. The 26-year-old winger is seeing top-six usage, though that hasn't come with power-play time recently, which limits his scoring potential. Farabee is up to 17 goals, 33 points, 123 shots on net, 48 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 73 appearances this season.
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