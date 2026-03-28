Joel Hanley headshot

Joel Hanley Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:11am

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan on Saturday, Hanley (upper body) will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season.

Hanley sustained the injury in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim. The defenseman will conclude the campaign with seven assists, 90 blocked shots and 42 hits over 68 games. He should be ready for the start of training camp in September.

Joel Hanley
Calgary Flames
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