Joel Hanley headshot

Joel Hanley News: Out of favor again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Hanley was scratched for the fourth straight game in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Hanley played four straight games from Nov. 23-29, but he didn't record a point and added just two shots on net, two hits and four blocked shots. When he plays, he's in a third-pairing role. He's drawn in just six of the Flames' first 28 games, with Jake Bean and Brayden Pachal being the most common duo to fill out the blue line this season. Hanley is not a fantasy option if he can't find at least consistent playing time.

Joel Hanley
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
