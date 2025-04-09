Joel Hanley News: Picks up pair of assists

Hanley notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Hanley has three points over his last three contests. Oddly, he hasn't blocked a shot in that span, despite his primarily defensive role. He's up to a career-high nine points and also reached the 50-game mark for the first time with his appearance Wednesday. He's added 39 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 54 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-10 rating while seeing top-four minutes with the Flames this season.