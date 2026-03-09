Joel Hanley News: Set to play Monday

Hanley (illness) is expected to be back in the lineup versus the Capitals on Monday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hanley will be back in action after missing just one game due to his illness. The defenseman has yet to find the back of the net in 58 games this season and has managed a lone helper in his previous 22 outings. Given his lack of offensive upside, fantasy managers will want to pursue alternative fantasy options on the blue line.