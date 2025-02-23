Fantasy Hockey
Joel Hanley headshot

Joel Hanley News: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Hanley (personal) will be available for Sunday's matchup versus San Jose, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Hanley missed Calgary's 3-2 overtime loss to Seattle on Feb. 8 because of the birth of his child. He participated in Saturday's practice after taking part in on-ice sessions with the Flames on Tuesday and Thursday. Hanley has three assists, 19 shots on goal, 45 blocked shots and 24 hits in 27 appearances this season.

Joel Hanley
Calgary Flames
