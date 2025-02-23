Joel Hanley News: Set to return
Hanley (personal) will be available for Sunday's matchup versus San Jose, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Hanley missed Calgary's 3-2 overtime loss to Seattle on Feb. 8 because of the birth of his child. He participated in Saturday's practice after taking part in on-ice sessions with the Flames on Tuesday and Thursday. Hanley has three assists, 19 shots on goal, 45 blocked shots and 24 hits in 27 appearances this season.
