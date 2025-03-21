Joel Hanley News: Snaps drought with assist

Hanley logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Hanley ended a six-game point drought with when he helped out on a third-period tally by Connor Zary. The 33-year-old Hanley has quietly taken on a top-four role coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break. His offense is limited -- he has just three points over his last 13 games -- but he provides a steady layer of defense on a pairing with MacKenzie Weegar. Hanley is up to six points, 29 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 43 hits and a plus-7 rating over 40 outings in 2024-25.