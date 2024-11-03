Joel Hanley News: Stuck in press box

Hanley has been scratched for 10 of the Flames' first 12 games after sitting out Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Hanely is one of three left-shot defensemen on the Flames' roster, but they dress five right-handed blueliners Sunday. At this point, Hanley looks to be at the bottom of the pecking order for playing time -- at 33 years old, he's a veteran who can check in when necessary. The team will likely prioritize getting looks at Brayden Pachal and Daniil Miromanov over the course of the season, so barring injuries, Hanley won't play often.