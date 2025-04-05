Joel Hanley News: Tickles twine in overtime loss

Hanley scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Hanley has just three points over 18 games since the start of March. His tally Saturday ended a stretch of 19 contests without a goal and seven outings without a point. The 33-year-old blueliner has stepped up in a top-four role as a shutdown defenseman, giving MacKenzie Weegar a bit more freedom on offense. Hanley is at two goals, seven points, 39 shots on net, 54 hits, 80 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 48 appearances in 2024-25. He needs one more point to match his career high from a 35-game sample in 2020-21.