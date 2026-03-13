Joel Hofer News: Backstops comeback win
Hofer stopped 36 of 38 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.
The Oilers led 2-0 midway through the third period, but Hofer locked in to let the Blues make a comeback. The 25-year-old Hofer has won five of his last six outings, giving up two or fewer goals in all five of his victories in that span. He's up to 17-11-4 with a 2.70 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 36 appearances. Both Hofer and Jordan Binnington had thrived since the Olympic break, though Hofer continues to see a slight edge for playing time. The Blues have a three-game road trip up next, facing the Jets, Flames and Canucks in a trio of favorable matchups, so Hofer's a decent fantasy option over the next week-plus.
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