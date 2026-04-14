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Joel Hofer News: Bags win over Wild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hofer made 28 saves in Monday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.

The Wild grabbed a 3-1 lead early in the second period on a Michael McCarron shorthanded tally, but Hofer kept his cool and shut the door the rest of the way as the Blues took control. The 25-year-old has seized the top job in the St. Louis crease down the stretch, starting five of the last six games and going 4-1-0 with a 2.64 GAA and .917 save percentage.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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