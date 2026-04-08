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Joel Hofer News: Beaten by Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Hofer allowed three goals and made 34 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Hofer was coming off back-to-back wins, including a 3-2 victory over Colorado on Sunday, but he couldn't make it to three wins in a row, something he hasn't accomplished since a four-game stretch between Feb. 26 and March 8. Despite the loss to the Avs, which was expected given Colorado's offensive power and need for a bounce-back performance, Hofer continues to play at a high level. He has allowed three or fewer goals in seven of his last eight appearances, a stretch in which he's gone 5-2-1 with a 1.96 GAA and a .932 save percentage.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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