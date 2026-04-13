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Joel Hofer News: Between pipes Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Hofer will protect the home net against Minnesota on Monday, Elise Butler of the Blues' official site reports.

Hofer is coming off a 31-save effort in Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago. He has a 22-13-5 record in the 2025-26 campaign with six shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 44 appearances. Minnesota will be resting Quinn Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman, Joel Eriksson Ek, Brock Faber and Mats Zuccarello in Monday's matchup.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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