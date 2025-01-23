Fantasy Hockey
Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Between the pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Hofer will patrol the home crease versus Vegas on Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer has won his last two starts, allowing three goals on 52 shots in victories over Anaheim and Calgary. The wins pushed Hofer's record to 10-4-1, with a 2.74 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. Vegas is averaging 3.38 goals per game, fourth in the NHL in 2024-25.

St. Louis Blues
