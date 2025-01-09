Joel Hofer News: Cruises to win

Hofer allowed two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

The Blues spotted Hofer a 4-0 lead before he let in a goal, and that initial lead was never threatened. Hofer has allowed 11 goals over his last three games, but he's won two of them. The 24-year-old is now 9-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. A little consistency could go a long way for Hofer to try to challenge Jordan Binnington's grip on the No. 1 role in goal.