Joel Hofer News: Drawing start at Ball Arena

Hofer will tend the twine Sunday in Colorado, per the NHL media site.

Hofer has been outstanding since the NHL resumed play following the 2026 Winter Olympics, posting an 8-1-2 record, 1.69 GAA and .942 save percentage over 11 outings. The 25-year-old has allowed two goals or fewer in nine of those games, further highlighting his consistency while the Blues battle to stay afloat in the playoff race. St. Louis has the rest advantage Sunday, as the Avalanche are on the second half of a back-to-back after shutting out the Stars in Dallas on Saturday.