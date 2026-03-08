Joel Hofer News: Earns shutout over Ducks

Hofer posted a 22-save shutout in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Hofer remains locked in with four straight wins, allowing just four goals on 105 shots in those contests. The 25-year-old has started four of six games for the Blues since the Olympic break, suggesting he has maintained his status as the team's top netminder over Jordan Binnington. Hofer is up to five shutouts this season and has matched his career high in wins with 16. He's at 16-11-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 34 appearances. The Blues are back in action at home Tuesday versus the Islanders.