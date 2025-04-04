Joel Hofer News: Earns win despite conceding four

Hofer stopped 24 of 28 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Hofer returned to protecting the Blues' crease after not doing so in the previous two contests, but he managed to keep his winning run alive. He's now come out on top in each of his last five starts, and he has also allowed two or fewer goals four times over that stretch. That translates to an outstanding 1.79 GAA and an excellent .921 save percentage across his five-game winning run.