Joel Hofer News: Exits ice first Monday

Hofer was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll guard the cage on the road against the Rangers.

Hofer has played in just three of the Blues' last 16 contests, losing all three outings while posting a 4.82 GAA. Unfortunately for the team, there isn't a strong candidate within its system to call up from the minors to challenge Hofer for the No. 2 job. Instead, look for Jordan Binnington to see a heavy workload until Hofer can find his game.