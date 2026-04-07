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Joel Hofer News: Facing Colorado again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Hofer will defend the home net against the Avalanche on Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer will get his third straight start Tuesday, as he's posted solid performances in back-to-back wins in Anaheim and Colorado. The Manitoba native made 26 saves on 28 shots against the Avs on Sunday, keeping the Blues' playoff hopes alive in the process. Hofer will look to have a similar result Tuesday, as his club now sits five points behind the Kings for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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