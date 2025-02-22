Joel Hofer News: Facing Jets

Hofer will patrol the home crease versus Winnipeg on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer will get the start, giving Jordan Binnington extra rest after he backstopped Canada to victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday. Hofer has lost his last three starts, allowing 11 goals and 100 shots. He is 10-7-1 with a 2.88 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 20 games this season. The Jets lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.61 goals per game this season.