Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Facing Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Hofer will patrol the home crease versus Winnipeg on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer will get the start, giving Jordan Binnington extra rest after he backstopped Canada to victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday. Hofer has lost his last three starts, allowing 11 goals and 100 shots. He is 10-7-1 with a 2.88 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 20 games this season. The Jets lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.61 goals per game this season.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now