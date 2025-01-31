Joel Hofer News: First goalie off

Hofer was the first goalie off the ice at Friday's morning skate, Colleen Flynn of Colorado Hockey Now reports, indicating that he'll start on the road against Colorado.

Hofer has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, but he'll start Friday after entering Monday's game against Vancouver midway through the second period. Over five appearances this month, the 24-year-old has gone 2-2-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .908 save percentage.