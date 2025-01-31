Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: First goalie off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Hofer was the first goalie off the ice at Friday's morning skate, Colleen Flynn of Colorado Hockey Now reports, indicating that he'll start on the road against Colorado.

Hofer has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, but he'll start Friday after entering Monday's game against Vancouver midway through the second period. Over five appearances this month, the 24-year-old has gone 2-2-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now