Joel Hofer News: First goalie off

Hofer was the first goaltender off during Thursday's morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Penguins.

Hofer has started in just one of the Blues' last four games, but he's been productive over a limited sample in recent weeks. Across his last four starts, he's gone 4-0-0 with a 1.25 GAA and .942 save percentage. The Penguins are generating 2.89 goals per game this season, which ranks 19th in the league.