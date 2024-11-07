Joel Hofer News: First goalie off Thursday

Hofer exited the ice first Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus Utah.

Hofer was pulled in his previous appearance after giving up five goals on 21 shots against the Senators. With no back-to-backs on the recent schedule, the Blues have only deployed Hofer in one of their last seven outings, despite having started the season on a three-game winning streak. If he can avoid another quick exit Thursday, perhaps the Winnipeg native can earn more opportunities in the rest of November.