Joel Hofer News: Gets starting nod against Caps

Hofer will tend the twine on the road versus Washington on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Hofer has failed to secure a victory in his last five appearances, going 0-3-1 with a 3.35 GAA. Despite the 24-year-old netminder's struggles, he has played in five of the Blues' last 13 outings, taking some extra starts away from Jordan Binnington. Unless Hofer can start racking up wins, he could find himself relegated to just back-to-backs moving forward.