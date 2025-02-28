Joel Hofer News: Gives up two goals, earns win

Hofer stopped 16 of 18 shots in Thursday's win over the Capitals.

Hofer returned to the ice after operating as the backup of Jordan Binnington in the previous two contests, and he earned a win for the first time since Jan. 16, when he stopped 28 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Flames. Hofer has gone 1-1-1 with a 2.60 GAA and a .900 save percentage in three appearances in February, but his fantasy upside is limited given his backup role and limited opportunities to protect the Blues' crease.