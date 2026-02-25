Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Guarding cage against Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Hofer will patrol the crease at home versus Seattle on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer and Jordan Binnington were splitting the workload ahead of the Olympic break, and that trend figures to continue now that the NHL is back in action. In his last four outings, the 25-year-old Hofer went 1-2-1 with a 3.97 GAA and .824 save percentage.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Hofer See More
