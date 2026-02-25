Joel Hofer News: Guarding cage against Kraken
Hofer will patrol the crease at home versus Seattle on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Hofer and Jordan Binnington were splitting the workload ahead of the Olympic break, and that trend figures to continue now that the NHL is back in action. In his last four outings, the 25-year-old Hofer went 1-2-1 with a 3.97 GAA and .824 save percentage.
