Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Guarding cage versus Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Hofer will be in goal at home against Anaheim on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer has been relatively consistent in limited action this season, going 8-4-1 with a 2.92 GAA, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 14 outings. With Jordan Binnington struggling for that same consistency -- he's recorded two shutouts in his last five outings while also giving up four or more goals twice -- the 24-year-old Hofer could be seen as a steadying force on the backend and earn some more opportunities.

