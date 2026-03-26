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Joel Hofer News: In goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Hofer will get the starting nod at home against the Sharks on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer is coming off a 21-save shutout performance against the Capitals on Tuesday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him getting the start again. The 25-year-old backstop has gone eight games without suffering a regulation loss, posting a 6-0-2 record, 1.34 GAA and two shutouts. Looking ahead to next season, Hofer figures to enter the year as the No. 1 netminder in St. Louis.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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