Joel Hofer News: In goal versus Oilers
Hofer will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Hofer has gone 4-0-1 with just eight goals allowed on 154 shots (.948) save percentage over five games since the Olympic break. The 25-year-old netminder continues to play well, but he'll need to be sharp against the Oilers, who figure to be ornery after their 7-2 loss to the Stars on Thursday. Hofer will catch a slight break since Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (personal) isn't in Edmonton's lineup Friday.
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