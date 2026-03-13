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Joel Hofer News: In goal versus Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Hofer will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer has gone 4-0-1 with just eight goals allowed on 154 shots (.948) save percentage over five games since the Olympic break. The 25-year-old netminder continues to play well, but he'll need to be sharp against the Oilers, who figure to be ornery after their 7-2 loss to the Stars on Thursday. Hofer will catch a slight break since Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (personal) isn't in Edmonton's lineup Friday.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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