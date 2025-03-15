Joel Hofer News: Light work in win
Hofer stopped 17 of 18 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.
Hofer took care of business in a game where the Wild were limited to just a Jake Middleton goal off a turnover in the second period. The 24-year-old Hofer picked up his first win since Feb. 27 versus the Capitals, though two of his three outings in March have been less than full games -- he was pulled from a start and made a brief relief appearance. The young netminder is now at 12-7-3 with a 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 26 appearances. Look for Jordan Binnington to get the start Sunday versus the Ducks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now